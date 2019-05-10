Police activity at TD bank in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several officers are currently investigating an incident at a TD Bank in Pembroke Pines.

7SKyForce HD flew over the scene, located near North University Drive and Pines Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Authorities could be seen standing next to a car with a blanket draped over a portion of it.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.