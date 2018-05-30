Police: 8-month-old girl mauled to death by dog in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene where an 8-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a dog in Miramar.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Kingston Drive in Miramar, Wednesday morning, where the child was fatally attacked by a dog.

According to detectives, the infant was being watched by a family member, and the parents were not home at the time.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers and crime scene tape were seen at the house. The family is confirmed to have several dogs, all reported to be pitbull/staffordshire bull terrier mixes. All three dogs have been taken by Broward Animal Care.

Animal services and a heavy police presence remain on the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.