Police: 7-year-old child, father killed in Miami Gardens drive-by shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens that left a father and son dead, according to Miami Gardens Police.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 37th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

BREAKING: Miami Gardens police investigating a murder near NW 205th street and NW 37th Ave. We’re on scene expecting an update from investigators shortly (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/QS7aLiLGVE — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 3, 2019

According to investigators, the victims were driving north on Northwest 37th Avenue in a pickup truck when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them, and someone inside opened fire, striking the victims.

“The occupant proceeded to shoot at the occupants within the black pickup truck,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

UPDATE: Two people dead in Miami Gardens. Police say they were targeted — driving north on NW 37th Avenue — when another dark colored vehicle rolled up and started firing. Police found two guns in the victims’ car. Unclear if this was a shootout. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ELvId2mYNf — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) June 3, 2019

According to police, when officers arrived, they found both victims, later identified as 31-year-old Lavel Mucherson and 7-year-old Hezekiah Mucherson, dead at the scene.

“We have two persons deceased in the pickup truck at this time,” said Noel-Pratt.

Noel-Pratt said at least one of the victims was targeted.

It remains unclear whether or not the victims fired back.

“Unknown shots were returned by the victim. However, there were multiple shots that were fired at the pickup truck,” Noel-Pratt said. “In the victim vehicle, there were two weapons found. We believe at this time that the victim was targeted in some fashion. The investigation is continuing right now.”

Police shut down Northwest 37th Avenue from 205th to 211th streets while they investigated.

Detectives have not provided further details about a possible shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

