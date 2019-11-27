Police: 3 teens apprehended outside MAST Academy were carrying Airsoft guns

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three teenage boys into custody after responding to reports of armed men outside Maritime and Science Technology Academy, but investigators said this was all a misunderstanding.

Miami-Dade Police said their officers were called to the scene, located at 3979 Rickenbacker Causeway, to assist with a report of males possibly armed near the school, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

About an hour later, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the school as officers took the subjects away in handcuffs.

Officials said the initial report described three males walking near campus with a rifle, but according to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teens were carrying Airsoft guns, so they never posed a danger.

Investigators said the teens had trespassed on the MAST Academy campus to reach a wooded area nearby. Someone spotted them and called 911.

School officials said the campus was empty at the time of the incident.

Officials said the teens are all under 18 years old. Since they are juveniles, they will be given a warning and released.

