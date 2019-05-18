Police: 3 injured in Little Havana shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood left three people injured.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 29th Avenue and Sixth Street, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

The victims’ conditions are unknown, and it is unclear whether or not anyone was transported to the hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

