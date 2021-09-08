SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been detained following a shooting investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 25th Street and 82nd Place, Wednesday morning.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ you know, outside the house,” said Anne Muniz who lives nearby. “My kids were the ones that woke me up.”

Officers were seen going in and out of a yellow house in the area in connection to the shooting.

Police said one man walked into his neighbor’s home, while his wife and three children were inside, and shot him in the chest.

The victim’s wife then rushed him to the hospital before officers arrived. He was then airlifted to another hospital. He is expected to be OK.

“Usually quiet, I’ve never had a problem,” Muniz said. “I’ve been here for four years and never have I ever heard anybody have a dispute or anything here.”

7News cameras captured the moment police officers escorted a man from the home in handcuffs. Witnesses said a woman was also detained in another squad car.

Police said the shooting was the result of an ongoing neighborhood dispute, and the accused shooter did not enter the neighbor’s house alone.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.