Police: 2-year-old shot with gunfire at Florida home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was wounded when a gun was fired at a Florida home.

The Florida Times-Union reports three adults, the girl, her twin sister, and another boy were inside the house when the shooting happened in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer Lt. Shawn Coarsey said the gunshot wound to the foot was not life-threatening.

Coarsey said the adults heard a gunshot and ran into a front bedroom where they found the girl injured.

The girl’s mother and grandmother live at the home with an adult family friend. The friend and his girlfriend were at the home when the shooting happened.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owned the gun or how the gun was fired.

