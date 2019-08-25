Police: 2 women fatally stabbed in Coconut Creek prior to officer shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said the two women who were killed in a Coconut Creek neighborhood were stabbed during a domestic dispute that led to the shooting of an officer and sent another man to the hospital.

Coconut Creek Police said they responded to a domestic violence call along the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive, in the Coral Pointe community, at around 7 a.m., Saturday.

7News’ Dronecam hovered above the still active scene on Sunday.

The incident disrupted what area residents described as a peaceful neighborhood.

“We heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said resident George Moore.

“All I heard was, ‘too, too, too!'” said another area resident.

Investigators said two women and a pit bull were killed, and a man was critically injured.

Officials said the first responder at the scene, Coconut Creek Police Officer Andrew Renna, was shot in the chest after his marked SUV came under fire.

“His vehicle immediately took rounds from a suspect,” said Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal. “They were shotgun rounds and fired through the passenger door and through the passenger window.”

Investigators said backup units arrived shortly after and cornered the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Roseman, who was armed with a shotgun.

“The SWAT team, they were coming in with the shields going that way,” said Coral Pointe resident Guillermo Chavarria.

A neighbor’s doorbell surveillance camera captured audio of the officers yelling to Roseman.

“Come out! Come out! Hands up!” an officer is heard screaming.

Police said Roseman put his gun down and surrendered. He was placed under arrest shortly after.

“Maybe 20 minutes later, they dragged the guy out,” said Chavarria.

Renna, 30, and the surviving victim of the domestic incident were transported to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

“We do know that [Renna’s] right lung was punctured,” said Arenal.

Detectives then made the disturbing and deadly discoveries.

“There is a deceased subject inside, a deceased pit bull that was apparently shot,” said Arenal.

A man told 7News the deceased victims were his fiancée and her daughter. He identified them as Jan Kirkland and Hannah Bonta.

The man said the surviving victim is Craig Newman, Bonta’s boyfriend. As of Sunday evening, he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Renna, however, is expected to be OK.

The circumstances surrounding the gruesome attacks and the motive remain a mystery.

Moore said he is grappling with how such a violent turn on events could happen in his neighborhood.

“You never expect something like this to happen here,” he said.

Roseman is expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning.

