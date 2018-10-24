Police: 2 pre-teen girls planned to kill at least 15 people in school stabbing spree

BARTOW, Fla. (WSVN) — Two pre-teen girls are accused of planning to kill at least 15 people in a stabbing spree at a Central Florida middle school.

According to Fox 13, Bartow Police said the 11- and 12-year-old girls were found inside the school’s bathroom just before they planned to carry out the attack. The assistant principal walked in after one of the two had been reported missing from class.

Officers said a student heard the girls planning the attack. That student notified a teacher and school officials notified authorities.

The students were taken to the principal’s office where they reportedly admitted to being Satan worshipers. Officers also found paring and butcher knives, along with a pizza cutter.

In an interview with officers, the girls said they wanted to kill at least 15 people.

Text messages obtained from the girls’ phones indicated that the two had been planning the attack for several days. Police said one one of the girls said in a message “We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves,”

Police said the suspects were waiting in the bathroom for smaller students that they would be able to overpower and make their victims.

Both girls have been hit with multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a weapon on school property.

