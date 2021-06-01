MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people turned the tables on a gunman after they were ambushed in Miami’s Midtown section.

The two men were confronted while they were walking their dog, Monday night.

One of them was shot in the shoulder.

The other was grazed by a bullet, and then pulled out a gun in self-defense, shooting the man.

City of Miami Police said 38-year-old Otis Brown Junior, who was attempting to rob the victims, died from his injuries.

