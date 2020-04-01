Police: 2 men steal Corona beer from Coconut Creek CVS, tell workers they have ‘the virus’

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men accused of shoplifting from a Coconut Creek CVS and telling workers they “had the virus.”

Coconut Creek Police arrested 32-year-old Steven Cyriacks and 42-year-old Zavier Permenter.

The pair are accused of walking into the CVS located at 4650 W. Hillsboro Blvd. Tuesday afternoon and stealing two cases of Corona beer and detergent containers.

Investigators said the pair told staff they “have the virus.”

Employees told police the pair fled in an older Chevrolet van, which later came up as stolen out of Fort Lauderdale.

After a pursuit, the pair were taken into custody and have since been charged with shoplifting, vehicle theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.