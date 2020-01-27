Police: 2 injured after shootings in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two people were found shot at two separate shooting scenes in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the first scene in the area of Northeast 203rd Street and 20th Avenue, near an Interstate 95 off-ramp, and the second scene a couple of blocks away in the area of 203rd Street and Highland Lakes Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Police said they do not know if the separate shooting scenes are related.

Two people were injured in the shootings, police said, but the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

7Skyforce hovered over the first scene where multiple police cruisers could be seen blocking part of the intersection.

Police said they do not have a description of the gunman at this time.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

