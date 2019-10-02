Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near Hollywood middle school, police-involved shooting in Miramar

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near a Hollywood middle school, which then led to a police-involved shooting in Miramar.

Hollywood Police responded to Apollo Middle School along the 6800 block of Arthur Street at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to a 7News source, there was a domestic dispute that occurred near the vehicle while the victim was waiting for her son at a parking lot near the school.

The subject then bit the victim in the face and fled the scene, the source said.

The victim immediately called police, and while on the phone with 911, police said the 911 operator heard multiple gunshots fired in the background.

While police were en route to the scene, the subject returned to the school and fired several shots, striking the victim, according to a source.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the victim. The young child in the car at the time of the shooting was not injured, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

7Skyforce HD captured a tent over a dark-colored sedan parked outside of the school.

A Broward County Public Schools spokesperson said the school was placed under a code red lockdown as a precaution.

The source added that the subject left the scene again, and he was located in Miramar.

Police said officers and K-9 units made contact with the subject along the 7800 block of Panama Street, who then fled to a surrounding neighborhood. After the officers made contact with the subject again along Orleans Street, they saw that he was armed with a gun.

After finding the subject for a second time, police said an officer-involved shooting occurred involving only Hollywood Police officers. It remains unknown how many officers were involved in the shooting.

The officers rendered aid to the subject before he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to Miramar Police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

