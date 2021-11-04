PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A crash with multiple injuries in Palmetto Bay has left two people dead and sent several others to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at U.S. 1 and Southwest 152nd Avenue, early Thursday evening.

Two crashed vehicles could be seen in the area.

Paramedics transported multiple patients to area hospitals, including someone who suffered a spinal injury and was transported as a trauma alert.

Another person also had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Just before 8:45 p.m., police confirmed there were two fatalities. They have not specified how many surviving victims were transported.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was brought to a standstill as crews work the area.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area.

