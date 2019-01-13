Police: 2 dead in Florida triple shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say two men were killed and a third injured in an early morning shooting.

The Palm Beach Post reports the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. One victim died at the scene and a second died at a local hospital. The third victim is expected to survive.

Police say they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspects have been arrested or identified.

