Police: 2 adults, infant hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two individuals and an infant were airlifted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Davie.

Davie Police are on the scene of the crash along South Flamingo Road and Southwest 26th Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, two individuals, including an infant, were airlifted with serious injuries to the hospital.

Flamingo Road has been shut down in both directions at Southwest 26th Street.

UPDATE TO RD CLOSURE NB LANES OF SW 36TH ST AND THE SB LANES OF SW 26TH ST WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER AT THIS TIME DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) April 28, 2018

