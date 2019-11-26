Police: 15-year-old charged in accidental fatal shooting of 2 teens

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged after, officials said, he accidentally shot and killed two teenagers in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the home in the area of Southwest 17th Terrace and West Mowry Drive at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said 14-year-old Julio Labrada and 15-year-old Jose Villarreal III were at a friend’s house with Joseph Blanco.

Detectives said Blanco was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off.

7News cameras captured the front yard blocked off with crime scene tape as detectives made their way in and out of the home.

Investigators said one bullet killed both of the victims.

Labrada and Villarreal III were pronounced dead at the scene.

Blanco has been charged with manslaughter.

