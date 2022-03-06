MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have announced that they found a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Model City area in Miami safe and “in good condition.”

Aliyah Miller was reported missing on Sunday.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 190 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts to please call Miami Police Department at 305 579-6111 or the Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

