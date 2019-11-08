Police: 1 shot in leg inside NE Miami-Dade restaurant

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg inside a restaurant in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the Au Bon Gout restaurant along the 12000 block of West Dixie Highway at around 10:15 p.m., Thursday.

Family members of those being kept inside the Haitian restaurant could be seen standing outside of the crime scene, which stretched for around a block and a half.

“The owner of the restaurant is my aunt,” the restaurant owner’s nephew said. “She just got in there, but my uncle was in there when they shot. The only thing I know is that some people came in, and they shot, and they left.”

Police have confirmed that someone was shot in the leg in the incident. However, the victim’s condition remains unknown.

The restaurant owner’s nephew said he heard from relatives that the shooting was also a robbery.

“I think they took some money or something,” he said.

7News cameras captured officers — some wearing tactical vests — going in and out of the restaurant while they investigate the shooting.

Cameras also captured investigators placing evidence markers on the sidewalk.

The restaurant owner’s nephew said there were approximately six or seven people being kept inside the restaurant while police investigated.

When asked if the people inside were customer or employees, he said, “I don’t know because the restaurant wasn’t closed when they came in, so they probably had a lot of customers inside.”

One man waiting outside of the restaurant said his girlfriend is inside the restaurant.

“She called me to be there, but I can’t go,” he said. “Nobody can come out, and nobody can go inside.”

Witnesses on the scene said the restaurant is popular and family-owned.

