Police: 1 in custody, 1 on the run after chase ends in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one subject into custody and another is on the run after a chase ended in Miami.

The chase came to an end near a gas station in the area of Northwest 20th Street and 22nd Court, just after 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to City of Miami Police, two accused armed robbers were in a vehicle.

Once an officer got behind the vehicle, the subjects took off and officers gave chase.

The chase started eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway, turned north onto Interstate 95, then headed westbound on the Airport Expressway before coming to an end on Northwest 20th Street.

7News cameras captured multiple police cars weaving through traffic on I-95 while pursuing the subjects.

Police said the man they took into custody was accused of armed robbery.

The other subject remains at large, and a manhunt is underway to look for the subject, police said.

No injuries were reported.

