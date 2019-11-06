Police: 1 detained following reports of shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been detained following reports of shots fired in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near West 41st Street and Chase Avenue at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, one person has been detained, and no injuries were reported.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where police could be seen searching the area using flashlights.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, nearby North Beach Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police have closed 41st Street at Prairie Avenue while they investigate the scene.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes.

