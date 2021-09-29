MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a shooting in Miramar.

The shooting took place along State Road 7, near Southwest 29th Street, early Wednesday morning.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation that began in a vehicle.

Police said a car was at a red light at around 2:45 a.m. when an individual approached the car and began banging on the car.

The driver then opened fire, killing the individual.

The driver has been detained for questioning.

“Officers responded to this area after receiving reports of a shooting,” said Miramar Police Public Information Officer Tania Rues. “The preliminary investigation leads us to believe that the deceased approached the vehicle that was stopped at that red light over there, started banging on the window or on the door frame of the vehicle and attempted to open that car door. The driver pulled out his weapon and fired a round.”

The individual who was shot made their way to a nearby Shell gas station before collapsing.

Crime scene investigators are combing the scene for clues.

Police are now investigating.

