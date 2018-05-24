Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a shooting where one man was injured and another killed in Opa-locka, Thursday evening.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the double shooting near Northwest 141st Street and 23rd Place around 7:20 p.m.

According to an Opa-locka Police spokesperson, two adult males were shot.

One of the victims died on the scene, while the other was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.