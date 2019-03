VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A barrier set up to keep people out of the area near the Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key fell over, causing a chain-reaction accident.

Miami-Dade Police said the barrier set up across the Miami Marine Stadium struck a pole when it fell over, which then landed on top of a vehicle, Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

