Pole crashes onto car in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pole crashed onto a car in Lauderhill.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 56th Street on Wednesday morning.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Official Captain Jerry Gonzalez tweeted the photo at 5 a.m. saying the cement light pole crashed onto the car after a single car accident.

This driver is lucky to be alive after this cement light pole came crashing down on his car early this morning following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Oakland Park Blvd and NW 56th Avenue. #Lauderhill pic.twitter.com/lNHWXDPxpb — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) March 13, 2019

It remains unclear what injuries the driver sustained from the crash.

