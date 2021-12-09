MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Polar Express rolled through the streets of South Florida, Wednesday.

Each year, employees from Sunbeam Properties & Development in Miramar celebrate the season of giving with a holiday toy drive.

A procession of trucks decorated with Santa’s reindeers carry donated gifts to the Miramar Police Department, and they will ultimately be distributed to local children by Miramar Police Officers.

“The joy, the pure joy of young people just being excited, because someone’s thinking about them, because someone cared enough to reach out to them. I don’t know how it gets better than that,” said Miramar Park of Commerce Maridee Bell.

“We will be disseminating these toys to all the undeserved kids that are out there, different families out there, but also more importantly to the kids that are in Joe DiMaggio hospital,” said Miramar Police Interim Chief Leonard Burgess.

Donations come from the tenants in the Miramar Park of Commerce, the largest locally owned and managed business park in South Florida.

