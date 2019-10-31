Poached alligator found missing head, tail, legs in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A poached alligator was found at a Florida boat ramp.

Kayaker Kino Velez shared a photo showing the alligator at the Hosford Park Boat Ramp in Stuart.

Remains of alligator poaching left at Hosford Park Boat Ramp in Stuart Florida. Please have this picked up before it rots .@MyFWC pic.twitter.com/fmVzxym29J — Kino Velez (@KinoVelez) October 31, 2019

The alligator was missing its tail, head and several legs.

Velez told WPTV that he believes he has seen the gator in the area before while kayaking.

“We feel very sad to see things like that just taken away from us,” Velez said. “Whoever poached the gator deprived us of the gator we had in this area.”

According to WPTV, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not investigating, but anyone with information about the incident should call the agency’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.