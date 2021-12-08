WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A plaza in Weston had to be evacuated after a major mistake was made.

Crews responded to a gas leak at a business plaza along North Commerce Parkway, Wednesday morning.

Burners at a restaurant were left on overnight, officials said.

Everyone was cleared out of the plaza for a while and the gas was turned off.

The all clear was given by the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.