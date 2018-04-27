Playing loud music from your car on Miami Beach can now get you arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you enjoy blasting your speakers while coasting down Collins Avenue, you may want to be careful.

Miami Beach may now be a bit quieter for residents and visitors alike.

“Beginning this weekend, we’ll start enforcing a Miami Dade County ordinance, which basically states that excessive music coming from a vehicle, from a building can actually result in an arrest,” said Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

Miami Beach Police said offenders will first get a warning before they are put in handcuffs.

Miami Beach business owner Mitch Novick said this is something he has been working to achieve for a long time.

“I’ve been appearing before the commission for five years now, ” he said. “This is a monumental, great step to turn things around and I applaud the Miami Beach Police Department.”

News of the rules received mixed reactions from those on the beach.

“Noise? You should expect that, it’s South Beach,” said Latoya who was visiting the beach.

“I mean it’s South Beach, but you don’t have to be inappropriately loud,” said resident Levi Jones. “People want to get attention, if you want to do that, go somewhere else.”

The ordinance will also tackle traffic trouble, as well as any bad behavior that police believe interferes with the quality of life in Miami Beach.

