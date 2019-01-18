Plastic bags and take-out containers banned in one Florida city

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Starting August 1, residents in Gainesville will no longer be allowed to use plastic bags.

According to WCJB, the Gainesville City Commission unanimously voted to ban single-use plastic bags and polystyrene containers.

Grocery stores in the city will be prohibited from using plastic bags, while restaurants will be prohibited to hand out Styrofoam take-out containers.

The ordinance has some exceptions, for items like dog waste bags, newspapers and Styrofoam plates.

