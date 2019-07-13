Plantation teams up with local entities to assist people affected by mall blast

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation officials are extending a helping hand to those affected by a suspected gas explosion that leveled parts of a shopping plaza and sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital.

The city has teamed up with multiple support and crisis services to help anyone who lost their job, witnessed the explosion or got injured.

Fire officials said a shuttered pizza restaurant exploded at the Market on University shopping plaza, July 6.

Twenty-three people were injured, and the debris from the blast crushed several cars.

The cause remains under investigation.

