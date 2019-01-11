Plantation teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Broward Junior Academy has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Thirty-four-year-old Daniel Joseph Azemar was reportedly involved with a female student since August of 2018.

The student’s mother had discovered sexually graphic messages to her daughter’s phone from Joseph before reaching out to law enforcement.

As of Friday afternoon, Azemar is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

