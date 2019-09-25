Plantation Police seeks public’s help to find missing elderly woman

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman that suffers from dementia in Plantation.

Plantation Police said Jertha St. Leger, 73, was last seen along the 10700 block of Northwest Fifth Street, at around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater, a floral dress with a beige scarf on her head and carrying a blue pillowcase.

Police said she suffers from dementia and may be en route to an old residence in Fort Lauderdale.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

