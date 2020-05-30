Plantation Police searching for endangered missing elderly couple

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are searching for a missing endangered elderly couple.

Eighty-year-old Larry E. Presley and wife, 77-year-old Geneva A. Presley were last seen at 721 NW 90th Terrace in Plantation, Friday at approximately 1 p.m.

The couple is most likely in a 1993 red Chevrolet C1500 (FL tag 145PKG).

According to the family, Larry appears to have early-onset dementia, while Geneva has diagnosed dementia.

They are considered endangered.

Larry is described as a black male who is 6”2 and weighs 160 pounds who walks with a cane. It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Geneva is described as a black female who is 5”7 and weighs 120 pounds and has impaired mobility.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.