(WSVN) - Plantation Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

John Varga was last seen Tuesday afternoon driving a silver 2018 Subaru near Northwest 135th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Varga is 87 years old and has mental health issues.

If you know where he may be, call police.

