PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old.
The police department on Monday took to Twitter to announce Sunj Josiah Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.
Knolton stands 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.
Officials said he was possibly wearing a green and orange pajama set with blue Crocs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-797-2100.
