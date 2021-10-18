PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old.

The police department on Monday took to Twitter to announce Sunj Josiah Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

Knolton stands 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Officials said he was possibly wearing a green and orange pajama set with blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 954-797-2100.

