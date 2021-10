PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police have located a missing 10-year-old.

The police department on Monday morning took to Twitter to announce Sunj Josiah Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

Just before 12:45 p.m., police said he was safely located.

UPDATE: Sunj has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/4UWjnd9rfw — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) October 18, 2021

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.