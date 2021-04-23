Plantation Police officer transported after being shot in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation Police officer has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Dania Beach.

The officer was shot near a Bass Pro Shop along the 200 block of Gulf Stream Way just before 1 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a white sedan, a white pickup truck and a gray sedan could all be seen with their doors open in the parking lot.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office officials, the officer was shot in the arm.

The officer sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and was reportedly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in a private vehicle.

A second subject was also injured.

The second subject was transported to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue in unknown condition.

