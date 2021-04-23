Plantation Police officer shot during DEA, BSO cocaine operation in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation Police officer had to be rushed to the hospital after shots were fired during a cocaine operation between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Dania Beach.

The officer was shot outside of a Bass Pro Shop, at 200 Gulf Stream Way, just after 1 p.m., Friday.

“Today, at about 1:05, there was an arrest operation for a joint investigation between DEA and the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” DEA Agent Anne-Judith Lambert said, “at which time, one of the defendants fired at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire, at which point, both were injured.”

According to BSO, the officer was shot in the arm. The officer sustained injuries that were deemed not life-threatening and was reportedly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in a private vehicle.

The subject was transported to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue in unknown condition.

“Fortunately, no one died. These were non-life-threatening injuries,” Lambert said. “Both were taken to the hospital, and right now, that’s all we have.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a white sedan, a white pickup truck and a gray sedan could all be seen with their doors open in the parking lot.

“There were people on the dog dock with their dogs jumping off the dock,” a witness said. “They heard five or six shots. We were getting them out of the park at that time, and then, about five minutes later or so, we had a whole slew of cop cars going down by the Bass Pro Shops.”

Traffic was halted into the busy shopping area, and as of 4 p.m., several store owners said they have not been allowed back into the area.

“Now, everyone can’t get out, and I’m just trying to check out of my hotel,” one man said.

The two subjects involved in the operation will face federal charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

