Plantation Police Officer arrested on domestic violence charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer has been arrested in Coral Springs on domestic violence charges.

Plantation Police Officer Matthew Schechter was taken into custody, Thursday morning.

He faces charges that include domestic violence by strangulation and domestic battery.

Schechter is being held at the Broward County Jail pending a Friday morning court appearance.

