PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police spent much of the day Thursday searching for a suspect near Northwest 31st Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

Officials said the man took off after getting into a minor crash.

They have a warrant out for his arrest and said he was first involved in a domestic violence case from earlier this week.

