Plantation mom urges caution after family contracts COVID-19

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation mother is urging to the public to be cautious and take precautions after her family contracted COVID-19, leaving her husband fighting for his life at the hospital.

Michelle Zymet opened up about the mistake her 21-year-old stepson made a few weeks ago when he went to a friend’s house during a Tuesday interview.

“You let your guard down just one time, it’s all it takes,” Zymet said. “You come home, and you infect the entire house.”

While her stepson was wearing a mask, at some point he took it off, and now, the entire family has contracted COVID-19.

“I pleaded with him every time he left the house, ‘Please wear your mask, take sanitizer, make sure you’re constantly washing your hands,'” Zymet said. “He always assured me, ‘Don’t worry, mom. I’m doing everything right, relax, chill.’ You know how these kids are, so I trusted in him.”

Zymet and her three children are feeling better after having the virus for three weeks, but 42-year-old John Place, her husband, continues his fight against the virus at the hospital. Place is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Westside Regional Medical Center and has been on a ventilator for two weeks.

“He’s fighting for his life literally every single minute in that hospital,” she said. “We’re all COVID positive. None of us can leave the house. We can’t go anywhere. I can’t see my husband. It’s difficult.”

To avoid being in their situation, Zymet wants other people to learn from her situation and not to slip up during the pandemic.

“You’re not invincible,” Zymet said. “This is not a joke. This is a deadly, devastating disease that is affecting millions of people across the world. You need to listen and understand that you got to take the necessary precautions Just wear the mask. At least wear your mask and try to wash your hands as often as you can.”

Although Place has shown signs of improvement, he still faces a long road to recovery.

