PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead inside a Plantation home and police said his own son is responsible.

Police responded to the home in Coco Plum Estates located at 862 W Coco Plum Circle around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Neighbors said they saw police enter the residence the night 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido stabbed his 71-year-old father to death.

Loperfido is expected to face a judge for a premeditated murder charge, Thursday.

He was booked at the Broward County jail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.