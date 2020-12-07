Plantation man dies in fire after being trapped in home by hurricane reinforcements

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire claimed the life of a Plantation man.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Southwest 55th Terrace, just before midnight on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Wade Caldwell.

Officials said the doors and windows of the home were boarded up which made it difficult for firefighters to reach the victim.

Neighbors said Caldwell boarded up his home in preparation for the hurricane season. He was unable to escape the flames as his only exit, unfortunately, was where the fire began.

Caldwell lived in the home for many years — which was previously inhabited by his parents.

Cellphone video showed the home completely destroyed by the fire.

Neighbors said Caldwell was an integral part of the neighborhood and he will be missed.

“Unfortunately, with hurricane season, people put plywood up on their windows because, you know, we did have a scare,” said neighbor Sara Reynolds. “He just never got around to removing it, and, unfortunately, had blocked every exit but one which was where the fire started, so he trapped himself inside.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

