PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation High School has been placed on a code red lockdown after a threat to the school was posted on social media.

The school, located at 6901 NW 16th St., was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m., Friday.

Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed there was a threat made to the school but would not elaborate on the threat.

A freshman student at the high school, however, shared the social media post with 7News.

The student said, “They tagged the school SGA group and they put, ‘I’m coming to kill everyone in that [explitive] school, trust me, especially the pregnant teacher.'”

She said the student who made the threat was talking about her first period teacher.

The threat continued, “I’m a student that goes here. I got a gun on me and I’m finna rad at lunch.”

The student who spoke with 7News said the code red happened when the students were switching to second period.

“Everybody just started screaming and running to any other close class and they locked the doors,” she said.

By noon, 7News cameras captured a long line of parents waiting outside the campus to pick up their children.

