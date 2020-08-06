Plantation gym owner previously arrested for failing to enforce mask ordinance arrested for 2nd time

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation gym owner who was arrested last month after he was accused of failing to enforce the county’s face mask mandate has been arrested a second time on unknown charges.

Michael Carnevale, 31, could be seen being escorted to a Plantation Police cruiser following his arrest at Fitness 1440, his gym, on Thursday.

In July, the 31-year-old was arrested for allegedly not enforcing the county ordinance requiring gym members to wear face masks while working out. His gym was also shut down.

Officials said Carnevale has had two warnings and had been cited twice.

Some gym members who were turned away said they were shocked at the arrest.

“It’s not right,” a gym member said. “I feel like it’s not constitutional. It’s not OK. You know what I mean? Like, all these new rules and regulations that just happened overnight. To take away somebody’s personal business, how the man eats, how he sleeps, how he takes care of his family. It’s kind of a little disturbing.”

“Because they want to destroy small businesses around here, obviously,” a second gym member said. “They want to sit here and their tyrannical ways, shut down everything they don’t agree with.”

7News has reached out to Plantation Police for more information on Thursday’s arrest.

