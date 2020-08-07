Plantation gym owner arrested for third time

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation gym owner who was arrested in July for violating the city’s mask ordinance was put in cuffs again.

Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Carnevale on Friday for the third time.

Carnevale was first arrested in July for failing to enforce the county’s mask mandate. He was then arrested on Thursday for again violating the county executive order.

Now, just hours after bonding out of jail, Carnevale has been arrested for a third time for failing to close his business for 96 hours.

Fitness 1440 staff set up equipment in the business’s parking lot after he was instructed to shut down.

“I spent my night at BSO,” said Carnevale. “It kills me to be closed for our membership base, and this is just something we can do for them.”

The gym is now being guarded by Plantation Police.

“The more we seem to comply with these mandates, the more bizarre, the more intrusive these mandates seem to have gotten,” Carnevale said. “We know cases are up, we understand that, but at the same time, exercise, nutrition, hydration — these are things that aren’t really being discussed.”

Some clients could be seen using the equipment set up in the parking lot with face coverings.

Nicholas Zarrillo showed up to workout, but did not know he would have to do it outside.

“It’s very strange,” said Zarrillo. “It should be a person’s decision, but at the same time, you gotta wear the masks, you know. You gotta use the hand sanitizers. It’s not much of a hassle to do it.”

Carnevale was arrested along with his wife who is a co-owner of the gym.

Carnevale is suing the county for the mask mandate and is part of the suit led by state representative Anthony Sabatini.

7News reached out to Sabatini who said he would discuss his client and the situation and are waiting for a response.

