PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a kitten from a car engine in Plantation.

The owner of the car noticed something was wrong after going to their vehicle parked at the UHealth in Plantation.

Firefighters had to lift the car to free the kitten that refused to give up.

The operation took an hour to get the kitten free.

The kitten now has a new home with a UM health worker.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.