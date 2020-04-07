Plantation Fire Rescue crews salute healthcare workers in COVID-19 frontline

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and healthcare workers are working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic, and Plantation Fire Rescue crews wanted to show their appreciation to those they work with at two Plantation hospitals.

On Tuesday morning, emergency responders passed by Plantation General Hospital and Westside Regional Medical Center to salute to the doctors and nurses doing what they can to treat patients with COVID-19.

A parade of Plantation Fire Rescue public safety vehicles parked outside of the hospitals with their lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Horns were honked as healthcare workers watched from a safe distance and recorded the display of appreciation.

“We just wanted to take a few minutes through all of this to thank them for everything they’ve done, not just for the city, but for us as well,” said Plantation Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joel Gordon. “They’ve had our back, we’ve had theirs and it’s been a cooperative relationship from the very, very beginning. We’re very proud of it and we just want to celebrate it and thank them for it.”

First responders held up signs as they stood outside to thank unsuspecting healthcare workers.

“Everyone who is involved in the fight, when you get into isolation and when you get into the whole distance/separation, you tend to feel isolated,” said Gordon. “You tend to feel alone, like you’re fighting this battle by yourself. We wanted them to know that we are with them. We are part of the team, and the team works together to resolve this crisis. We just wanted to make that clear.”

The special moment only took a few minutes, but it was memorable for those on both sides.

“To see everybody come out like this, we had actually anticipated that they were going to wave from the windows, or just pass by if they could, [but] this was quite the reception,” said Gordon.

