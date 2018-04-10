Plantation electrical worker suffers severe burns after cutting into power line

An electrical worker in Plantation has been rushed to the hospital after he suffered severe burns, Tuesday morning.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, the man was working on the electrical system at Westside Regional Medical Center just before 11 a.m., when he cut into a live power line with a saw.

Fire rescue crews said the man suffered severe burns.

The worker was airlifted to the Burn Unit at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Westside Regional Medical Center is open and operational. However the building is working on a back-up generator.

